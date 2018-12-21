Responsible Pooch Teaches Boxer Puppies to Play Nice

Butterball, a German shepherd pug mix, may not be the biological father of these two new additions to the house, but that doesn't stop the good boy from stepping in to offer some guidance.

Patiently watching the two boxer pups interact, Butterball intervenes when he thinks one is getting a little too rough with other's ear. Making sure his authority is understood, the big boy then lightly nips at the pup perpetrator (much to the owner's protest).

Quality parenting, Butterball!