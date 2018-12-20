Playful Dwarf Goat Enjoys Playtime on Stoic Scottish Highland’s Back

While the cow soaks up the sunshine, it’s playtime for this energetic goat!

Known for their excellent temperaments, Scottish Highland cows make some of the best playmates — even when they're relaxing!

The short clip uploaded to Viral Hog Monday shows Boo the Nigerian dwarf goat galloping, hopping, and sliding all over Scottish Highland cow Show as she simply chills in the pasture.

According to the Unconventional Acres Farm owner in Arena, Wisconsin, Show has never minded being transformed into the little one's playground. She's probably enjoying the free massage!