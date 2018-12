Very unusual for a prey, this pigeon moves in on a cat, a predator by its nature, and even becomes the first to initiate a fight by pecking its ear - the move makes the feline furious.

The brutal fight begins after the moment of provocation, and the cat, armed with its sharp teeth and claws, bites the bird's neck.

However, it does not scare the pigeon off and the violent encounter continues with the feline getting more and more blood-thirsty.