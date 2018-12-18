In It Together: Pit Bull Gives Birth, Presents Pups to Owner

Mama may be proud, but she also needs a hand!

This Pitbull gave birth and she put all of her puppies in her owners lap pic.twitter.com/fur8bDxisV — Dog and Kitty (@dognkitty) December 17, 2018

Most dogs are known to be defensive and territorial after giving birth, but video recently uploaded by feel-good pet account @dognkitty features one female pit bull that is more than excited to show her new owner her litter of little ones.

The clip, with over 7 million views in less than 24 hours, shows the proud mama picking up her last couple of pups so her owner can give them a little skin-to-fur touch.

A little digging revealed the now-viral video was actually first posted on YouTube in 2017. According to the details, Grayce the pit bull was "once neglected," but the foster family took the pregnant pup in after finding her abandoned.