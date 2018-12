A naughty little cockatoo parrot is teasing a Bengal cat by trying to catch it by its tail, forcing the feline to stay on high alert and carefully observe the annoying little perpetrator.

This is not the only time when the cockatoo has attempted to play with and irritate the pussy cat, as videos of the adventures of the pair often emerge on the Instagram page masaki1133.

The sights prompt the question — when did what would otherwise have been considered prey start to act like a hunter, with the hunter totally losing interest in scoring a meal for itself?