Surfer Rides Monster Wave

British surfer Tom Butler took on a huge wave at The Nazaré in Portugal on December 13th. According to experts, the powerful ridge of water reached 30.5 meters (the height of a 10-storey building).

This means that a new world record was set in surfing. The previous achievement was set by Brazil's Rodrigo Cox in November last year. At the time, the Brazilian surfer caught a wave just over 24 meters high.

"I just want to surf big waves as much as possible and do what I love", Tom Butler commented his ride.