Surfer Rides Monster Wave

This means that a new world record was set in surfing. The previous achievement was set by Brazil's Rodrigo Cox in November last year. At the time, the Brazilian surfer caught a wave just over 24 meters high.
"I just want to surf big waves as much as possible and do what I love", Tom Butler commented his ride.
Wow, I’m blown away with all the media attention my wave is getting. It’s a magic ride that I can keep in my memory bank forever. I never go out in the water trying to break any record, it’s not really a personal goal of mine. I just want to surf big waves as much as possible and do what I love. I really appreciate everybody’s kind messages and support since riding this wave on Friday! What a week in Nazare, again a huge huge shout out and thank you to @sebastiansurfs for letting me join his team and for towing me into this special wave. Thanks to @maya and @dresantos30 and Nuno the lifeguard for completing the rest of the A-team. @magicseaweed have just put up an article if anyone wanted to read more — link in my bio. See you next swell #nazare 🇵🇹❤️🙏🏼🏄 📷 @polvo32
