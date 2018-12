A dog that has light-colored fur seems to be very excited about mud and enjoys diving in it. However, the sighting of the scenes provokes immediate thoughts about its poor owner that will have to wash it.

After a plunge in the huge mud puddle, the beautiful pouch becomes unrecognizable. Moreover, it actually becomes not very correct to call the retriever "golden" as its fur gets a distinctive color of mud.

And with changing appearance, comes a change in behavior as the retriever acts in a mud like a genuine dirt-thirsty hog.