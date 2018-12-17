Golden Retriever Acts Like a Cat Chasing Laser Point

However, at the end of the crazy chase, the pouch decides to give up and stop putting any effort — the golden retriever simply drops to the floor trying to keep on observing the red spot, but, ultimately, the animal loses all interest.
A mature dog is obviously acting either like a little stupid pup, or a typical cat when it spots a bright red laser point which totally makes the golden retriever go nuts over it and seemingly run non-stop.
However, at the end of the crazy chase, the pouch decides to give up and stop putting any effort — the golden retriever simply drops to the floor trying to keep on observing the red spot, but, ultimately, the animal loses all interest.
Usually when we watch television programmes, our cats don't pay any attention to the TV or the sounds coming from it.
It is great when your dog can give a paw on command. But it is even cooler when it is able to give you a "high five".
The curious cat started a fight with two crayfish. However, it's easy to spot that the feline was scared, but as a real fighter, it relentlessly kept battling hoping to become a winner in an unfair fight.
Andrey Vasilevskiy, the goaltender of “Tampa Bay Lightning” hockey team, who just recovered from leg injury, showed tremendous skills in a game against “Toronto Maple Leafs”, making 48 saves throughout the game.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)