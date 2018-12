Andrey Vasilevskiy, the goaltender of “Tampa Bay Lightning” hockey team, who just recovered from leg injury, showed tremendous skills in a game against “Toronto Maple Leafs”, making 48 saves throughout the game.

The goaltender of "Tampa Bay Lightning" Andrey Vasilevskiy saved hockey gates, using just his heel. This happened in a National Hockey League (NHL) game against "Toronto Maple Leafs" last Thursday.

Andrey Vasilevskiy skipped last 14 games as he broke his leg in November 2018.

Toronto lost the game 4-1. Tampa Bay Lightning is to face the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg in December 16.