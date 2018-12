Golden Retrievers are amazing dogs, melting your heart with their dark eyes and making you smile with their happy and ingenuous behaviour.

A puppy called Kona Bear from Golden, Colorado, will definitely "steal your girl", as its Instagram account says, after you see it.

The video with the little puppy that is now a grown-up dog has gone viral. The retriever was sitting in a snow bank, eating snowflakes and reminding us of Frozen.