Nature Against Technology: Cat Tries to Sit on Treadmill

A poor cat tries to lie down and mind its own business — but the bizarre moving floor won't allow it! The animal is trying to run this way, but the road seems to be endless… That's really unusual! Maybe, the place is cursed so no one can rest here?
Some consumer electronics are often confusing, especially for our canine and feline friends. Vacuum cleaners frighten them, washing machines seem to be mildly interesting, printing devices are warm and good to lie on... but what about other devices?
A poor cat tries to lie down and mind its own business — but the bizarre moving floor won't allow it! The animal is trying to run this way, but the road seems to be endless… That's really unusual! Maybe, the place is cursed so no one can rest here?
Bears can be just like super big dogs – lazy and fluffy, laying around and devouring all the snacks that happen to be nearby. And sometimes they really like human company – but you need to be careful to evade their friendly hugs.
Jealousy is not the best feeling, but when your favourite four-legged pets are jealous of each other and compete for their owner's attention, it can be quite funny and cute.
In the feline world, “I don’t feel like playing” is apparently not an acceptable answer.
“Just keep the bread coming, human!”
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)