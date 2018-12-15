Brother Dearest? Kitten Tries to Taunt Older Brother Into Play

In the feline world, “I don’t feel like playing” is apparently not an acceptable answer.

DailyPickandFlicks' recent video features one cat whose look of disgust during his younger brother's biting antics is all too familiar to those with siblings.

According to the cats' owner, the smaller puss, truly embodying his role as little bro, simply wanted to play with his older brother. With the more mature cat refusing to move, the youngster is seen resorting to goading him into a reaction of any kind through nibblling, nudging and nuzzling his noggin.

Let's hope big bro kept his cool!