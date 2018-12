Everybody knows that cats and dogs are often frightened by vacuum cleaners – and who can blame them? These strange objects with a scary roar are, in fact, a bit intimidating.

But there are brave dogs out there that won't be pushed around by some inanimate object, especially if it can relieve them of a bit of unnecessary fluff.

This golden retriever is not just calm — the dog is happy and satisfied. Just a few minutes with a friendly vacuum cleaner — and the neat pooch is ready for new shenanigans!