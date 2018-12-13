Five Civilians, Seven Firefighters Injured After NY Fire Levels Local Businesses

No life-threatening injuries were reported, but local business owners will have to rebuild during the holiday season.

WATCH — dramatic fire backdraft caught on film this morning in my home neighborhood of Sunnyside, Queens during a 5-alarm fire on Queens Boulevard & 45th St. 12 hurt, including 7 brave @FDNY firefighters. pic.twitter.com/xrCOzLQz5C — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) December 13, 2018

Sunnyside, located in New York's Queens borough, made headlines this morning after a five-alarm fire collapsed buildings, destroyed multiple businesses and led to approximately 12 individuals sustaining "non-life-threatening" injuries, FDNY reported.

The blowback, which is believed by FDNY Assistant Chief Anthony DeVita to have caused a building to collapse, was caught on video from several perspectives on social media. The footage above shows the Queens Boulevard strip light up in an eruption of flames as emergency responders attempt to contain the blaze.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the incident Thursday morning, thanking fire officials and announcing "no one was seriously hurt," despite the infrastructure damage.

NY City Council member Jimmy Van Bramer offered encouragement to local business owners who lost their livelihoods in the blaze.