Like a Boss: Duck Shows Off Smooth Landing on Icy Pond

This duck video has gone viral since the bird's surprising landing on a frozen pond.
The video was reportedly captured in Gomel, Belarus in 2016, but has recently resurfaced online and racked up millions of views.
Nature is amazing and this video just reiterates that! The clip shows a duck landing on the surface of an iced over pond. As the duck lands it begins to slide along in the direction of a flock of birds, to soften the landing and steady itself, the feisty fowl calmly sticks out one leg, easily averting disaster.
This duck video has gone viral since the bird's surprising landing on a frozen pond.
The video was reportedly captured in Gomel, Belarus in 2016, but has recently resurfaced online and racked up millions of views.
Sometimes even such active and carefree dogs as Golden Retrievers have to calm down and think about serious matters. What is the meaning of life? Why are dogs and people so different? How to catch the tail and defeat it once and for all? And, of course, where is that tasty treat, my human has hidden?
Quick thinking and an aggressive stride made all the difference for this Vietnamese mom.
Just a casual swim with some killer creatures!
It seems that even reptiles value urban life, so they want to occupy a good place in the capital city and live there. The law of the concrete jungle, however, works just like in the wild, so everybody has to fight for their home!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)