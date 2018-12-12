‘Only in DC’: Teen Spotted Clinging to Bus Chugging Through US Capital

"He just does a lot of stuff like that; he couldn't really explain it," footage owner Tahj told a local news outlet.

A 15-year-old Washington, DC, teen was spotted literally clinging on for dear life in a Twitter video recently uploaded by local musician @RastaTahj.

Recounting the event to NBC Washington, Tahj said he was driving approximately 40 miles per hour when he noticed the person propped up on the DC Metrobus' bumper.

The same outlet would later go on to interview the mother of the 15-year-old, and she called the situation, which has been viewed nearly 100,000 times, "lighthearted."