Bust a Move: Parrot Catches the Rhythm and Gets its Groove On

One parrot was just so overjoyed at receiving a musical toy that it could no longer contain itself and burst into spontaneous dance moves.

Is it even possible to call this a dance? Maybe so, as the bird uses its entire body to display its utter happiness — this demonstrates that the parrot is extremely talented in expressing its inner feelings through dance.

The shaking is just so mesmerising that the bird's moves could become the inspiration for some human dancers in search of groundbreaking moves to create a new viral social media trend like we have seen with the infamous Kiki challenge and Gangnam style.