A cute little pup was peacefully sleeping on the floor when some human attempted to pick it up and make the pet stand on its paws; the fluffy cutie's reaction was priceless.

Probably, everyone would hate it when someone attempts to touch and tease them when all they really want to do is to have a good snooze; someone may even go to extremes and to be on their worst behavior.

However, the golden retriever pup acts like a sweet beautiful angel, without even making attempts to bite the man who doesn't let it sleep.