The pup is hugging its owners' legs as the two are standing on a street waiting to cross the road.

The dog with the moniker Louboutina, also know as Loubie, has risen to fame since her owner, César Fernández-Chavéz, set up an Instagram account louboutinanyc dedicated to the pup's life.

The dog has been described as the Hugging Dog, however, it does not only reserve hugs for its owner. The loveable pooch sometimes loves to spread its joy with everyone, hugging pedestrians on the street.