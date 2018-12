Labradors are generally very playful dogs, however, the way they play sometimes goes beyond traditional expectations as some owners love their pups so much they buy them slides that prevent their precious pets from getting bored.

Dogs are known to adore having company and spending a lot of time with either their owner or other dogs as they are extremely social animals.

But on slides, they can spend some quality and fun time alone. Moreover, sometimes just watching these beautiful creatures play can bring a smile to a human face.