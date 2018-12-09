Golden Retriever Gives Precious Puppies Unusual Greeting

In this video, a golden retriever sees two adorable puppies for the first time. He sniffs around and seems quite interested in the little ones. But suddenly something goes wrong…
"I have always watched countless Golden Retrievers videos. Many like that, from the first meeting. When my little puppies arrived, I did not think twice. I wanted to record the meeting because I just could not imagine that my dog, Dom, would do that with the puppies," the author of the video said.
All comments
Show new comments (0)