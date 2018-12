Many dog owners dress up their dogs in coats while walking them during rainy or snowy weather, protecting their favourite pets from mud and cold.

Who said that only dogs like walking in tiny, stylish, four-legged rain slickers? Cats love to dress up as well when they are in the mood for it.

There is no such thing as bad weather for this sassy Japanese cat that enjoys walking in its transparent raincoat, feeling comfy even when it's raining cat and dogs.