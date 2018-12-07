Time to Step Up: Parrot Shows Off His Dancing Mastery

The footage of this charming and skilful dancer could make your heart melt! This parrot echoes the rhythm of a tap dance master, trying to show off his best dancing skills.
This tap dancing bird has decided to show off its best, using a box as a stage. Truly, the sky is the limit for this crackerjack. Meanwhile, its friend is trying to clear up the mystery of this amazing dance, moving around and steadfastly gazing at the performance.
The footage of this charming and skilful dancer could make your heart melt! This parrot echoes the rhythm of a tap dance master, trying to show off his best dancing skills.
If only the terrier could lend his buddy some of his energy!
Hmm, seems like this toy squeals instead of squeaking!
It is unfortunate that dogs can’t eat chocolate and many other things; however, there is something sweet that they would always enjoy. And who could give a firm no while looking into eyes as adorable as these?
The polar bears from the Tierpark Berlin Zoo have gone into hibernation for the winter like in their natural habitat, and only leave the shelters early in spring.
