Hmm, seems like this toy squeals instead of squeaking!

Playtime took a painful turn for one Massachusetts dog owner in a recent YouTube video uploaded by Viral Hog Wednesday.

The footage, recorded November 12, shows golden retriever brothers Cooper and Murphy working in tandem to grab hold of what they believe to be a new braided tug toy.

It's not until both pups sink their teeth into the human's hair that she discovers what's actually going on around her. A bun may be less tempting in the next play session!