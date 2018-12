The polar bears from the Tierpark Berlin Zoo have gone into hibernation for the winter like in their natural habitat, and only leave the shelters early in spring.

Polar Bear Tania gave birth to a guinea pig-sized cub on 1 December, after two of her previous cubs perished despite the "exemplary" care of the cubs by the zoo's staff.

The first ten days after the birth are of vital importance for the little bears due to high levels of mortality among them.