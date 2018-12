Dogs are known to be very social creatures, as they love to spend time with their owners and other animals, walking and playing all day long.

Maverick the Golden Retriever from Florida doesn't seem to be into kids yet, as it clearly gets very annoyed by a little puppy licking its ear, a video posted on Instagram shows.

The little puppy retriever has been showing love and affection to its older brother, but it hasn't received any affection in return.