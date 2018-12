Recent video from DailyPickandFlicks shows how one owner's failure to communicate future plans leaves one pooch with an attitude!

Thinking this pet-owner relationship was monogamous, Ava the Shar-Pei was shocked to see her human scrolling through flicks of felines! Letting her face do all the talking, Ava takes matters into her own paws and slams the laptop shut.

Don't let the wrinkles fool you: she's definitely furious at the deception!