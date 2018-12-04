Love-Hate Relationship: Golden Retriever and Cat Engage in Confusing Battle

It is difficult to understand, if this golden retriever is playing with its cat friend or fighting with the angry feline. It doesn't matter, though, as both seem to be really careful during the battle.
Everybody knows that cats and dogs are natural enemies, especially when we are talking about the house, and, in particular, about the kitchen. They can, however, learn to live together in peace and harmony – so their fights no longer look so intimidating, but rather funny.
It is difficult to understand, if this golden retriever is playing with its cat friend or fighting with the angry feline. It doesn't matter, though, as both seem to be really careful during the battle.
A woman who was unassumingly reading a newspaper while waiting at her flight gate, unexpectedly broke into an impromptu workout using her chair.
To much surprise, no one lost their life as a result of the incident.
You’ve heard about a security blanket, but what about a bear?
Two beavers entered a store through automatic doors and started to observe the shopping area as if searching for something in particular that they urgently needed to purchase.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)