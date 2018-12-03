Two Eager Beavers Go on Shopping Spree in Massachusetts

Cumberland Farms convenience store and gas station in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, has received two unusual animal customers, who unfortunately didn't have a dime on them, to the shop's chagrin.
Moreover, one of the beavers almost immediately rushed to the exit doors after being spotted by a staff member (probably reluctant to hear a sales pitch about something he doesn't need). However, the other beaver was not as quick to leave the store and even received some celebrity treatment, as a worker started to take pictures of the guest with her phone.
