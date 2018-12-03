Two Eager Beavers Go on Shopping Spree in Massachusetts

Two beavers entered a store through automatic doors and started to observe the shopping area as if searching for something in particular that they urgently needed to purchase.

Cumberland Farms convenience store and gas station in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, has received two unusual animal customers, who unfortunately didn't have a dime on them, to the shop's chagrin.

Moreover, one of the beavers almost immediately rushed to the exit doors after being spotted by a staff member (probably reluctant to hear a sales pitch about something he doesn't need). However, the other beaver was not as quick to leave the store and even received some celebrity treatment, as a worker started to take pictures of the guest with her phone.