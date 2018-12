A truly weird instruction routine has taken place aboard a flight when a man was showcasing how to properly use a life vest attempting to mimic sexy poses and a strut that models use when on a catwalk.

If you have a fear of flying, watching this video won’t get you on a plane any time soon. Or perhaps it will, depending on your sense of humor. These passengers certainly were caught off guard, to say the least.

This flight attendant is trying to show passengers that he has a hidden talent as a runway model. Like it or not, at least he is trying to spice up an otherwise dry, perfunctory moment.