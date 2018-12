Rubber Duck on Top of Robot Vacuum Cleaner Puzzles Golden Retrievers

Two young golden retrievers can't make heads or tails of a wild-eyed rubber duck toy, which has been placed mischievously atop a robot vacuum cleaner.

It is quite normal that certain curiosities may leave pets puzzled when they see them for the first time. On average, domesticated animals display fear and anxiety when they encounter all sorts of weird objects.

But these golden retrievers handle the toy perfectly despite their initial confusion, eventually managing to topple the rubber duck from its 'throne'.