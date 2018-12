Few Could Come Parrot: Moluccan Cockatoo Sings on Patio, Basks in the Sun

A Moluccan Cockatoo named Max has stunned Instagram users with its happy attitude and charming singing when he was taken to a patio by its owners to get some fresh air and feel some sun caress its stunning pinkish-white feathers.

The Moluccan is one of the largest white cockatoo birds, however, the parrot's size depends on the region where it lives. These big beautiful birds originally come from the south Moluccas and eastern Indonesia.

Their natural habitat is lowland forests, where they feed on seeds, nuts, various fruit and, sometimes, insects.