Few Could Come Parrot: Moluccan Cockatoo Sings on Patio, Basks in the Sun

The Moluccan is one of the largest white cockatoo birds, however, the parrot's size depends on the region where it lives. These big beautiful birds originally come from the south Moluccas and eastern Indonesia.
Their natural habitat is lowland forests, where they feed on seeds, nuts, various fruit and, sometimes, insects.
