A group of roosters seems to be having an extravagant feast as they are using a dog's body as a table where their favourite treats are served. At first glance, they resemble a flock of vultures.

Some Instagram users assumed that the roosters were picking the bugs and fleas out of the dog's coat. Others assumed that it could be a massage.

The barnyard cocks also evoke images of Japanese mafia kingpins being served sushi on the bodies of naked models.