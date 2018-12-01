Canine Critic: Pit Bull Protests Music, Advocates for Attention

Rumble Viral footage uploaded Thursday shows Gemma the pit bull embodying her inner Kanye West as she steals the show away from her musical mate.

The minute-long clip shows the owner's daughter attempting strum and sing Ruth B.'s "Lost Boy" while Gemma sits by her side. Barely into the verse, Gemma is overheard stealing the spotlight with a very confident yawn.

Not receiving the desired attention, the pit bull then walks over to her owner and makes a point of moving herself into the forefront of the frame.

Perhaps the pooch just wanted her buddy to dig into her diaphragm and project over her protest?