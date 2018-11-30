Real-Life Lion King: Lioness Barely Escapes Death After Hyenas Attack

A tourist who visited National Kruger Park in South Africa witnessed multiple hyenas attempting to predate on a lone lioness. The violent animals took turns attacking the lioness, biting her back. The valiant cat tried to thwart the vicious beasts but seemed doomed.
Fortunately, her pride heard her cries fer help, and rescued their companion.
