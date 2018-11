A feline is seen lying on its back doing a set of crunches using its paws to hold on to a car, looking like a cat champ staying in top physical shape.

The awkward scene was captured at a car park in Beijing, which the animal has probably confused with an open air workout zone.

The feline's intense training routine actually shows that the domestic animal is not new to the wild world of sports, and could even be a sports addict, able to transform any area into an improvised gym.