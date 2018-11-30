Mealtime Melee: Rotund Cat Attacks Fox Over Food Scraps

A wild red fox's lunchtime was abruptly interrupted by a scrappy fat cat in a Viral Hog video uploaded November 27.

While the red fox believed he had come across a gold mine of grub, Ratso the greedy feline is seen staring at the trespasser from behind a tree. Noticing the fox moving between meal scraps, it's then that Ratso rises on his hind legs and pauses a couple seconds before launching himself at the hungry animal.

Though the cartoonish scuffle was brief, Ratso was clearly the winner, chasing the famished fox off the property. According to the owner, the scrap-loving cat eventually "came strutting in, covered in dirt and twigs and not a scratch on him." They also claim the wild fox eventually came back to "cautiously" to finish his feast.