Cabin With a View: Russian Aerobatic Team Shows Off Incredible Video

A Russian crew has demonstrated solo aerobatics, as well as group flights abd reforming into various figures, such as an 'arrow', 'envelope' and 'star' during the Iran Air Show-2018.

Russian aerobatics group Strizhi or Swifts has published a video taken from the cockpit of a jet at the Iran Air Show-2018. The video was recorded during the second day of the flights in Iran.

'We are improving not only aerobatics but also shooting technologies, for you', the video caption says.

Iran Air Show-2018 began on the 26th of November and will continue until the 29th.