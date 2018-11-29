Cabin With a View: Russian Aerobatic Team Shows Off Incredible Video

Russian aerobatics group Strizhi or Swifts has published a video taken from the cockpit of a jet at the Iran Air Show-2018. The video was recorded during the second day of the flights in Iran.
'We are improving not only aerobatics but also shooting technologies, for you', the video caption says.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Второй день полётов в Иране! Улучшаем не только пилотаж, но и технологии съемки, для Вас 😊😊😊 👍🏻💪🏻☝️ #армироссии #strizhy #стрижи #russianmilitary #aviator #aviation #микоян #истребитель #миг29 #авиатор #aviatorwatch #работаемребята #стрижиcrew #strizhymarket 🔝 @strizhy_market 🔝#gopro #армияроссии #победа #честь #доблесть #округ @okrug.ru #летчик #астрахань #iran
Iran Air Show-2018 began on the 26th of November and will continue until the 29th.
All comments
Show new comments (0)