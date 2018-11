Two Golden Retrievers reportedly named Dan Huang and You Li and a Husky have been filmed in a funny video with their owner in Qingdao, China.

The adorable video captures the three dogs sitting in front of the dinner table with plates of food in front of them and trying to grab some food out of their owner's mouth.

The pets are following the man's hands with sticks so closely, that two of them manage to steal a Chinese bun from under his nose.