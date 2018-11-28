‘Well, This Is Awkward’: Howling Hound Finds Out He’s Not Home Alone

Just when you think you have some “me” time!

Buster, a New York pup with a lot to say, has gone viral after his human caught him in a rare and unfiltered form.

Under the impression that his owner had left the premises to run some errands, Buster is overheard incessantly barking at the ceiling. That is, until he spots the human and the hidden camera out the corner of his eye. Embarrassed into silence, the once-yappy pup simply stares at the crack in the door, wishing he could disappear into the couch or turn back time.

Good thing the human doesn't have a translator!