Family Despair: Parents and Daughter Take a Tumble on Black Ice

While the holiday season comes with cheer and charity, it also brings a literal pain the the back: black ice.
Security cam video uploaded by comedian KevOnStage and previously featured on "America's Funniest Home Videos" shows one family's unlucky run-in with the camouflaged ice.
Returning inside from the car to get something, the daughter is the first one seen taking a nasty spill that causes her to hit her head. Not learning from her daughter's mistakes, the mother then walks the same route and (with a grunt) falls on her rump.
Bringing it home, dad throws the SUV into park and, for whatever reason, runs to his wife's aid, only to slip in a similar fashion. Despite the daughter's blood curdling screams, all three family members turned out to be fine and decided to sell the footage to cash in on their pain!
