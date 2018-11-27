Purrfect Spot: Canine Takes a Seat on Feline Sibling

Recent Viral Hog footage from Okinawa, Japan, shows one German shepherd giving her cat counterpart a little tough love with her tush!

Recorded November 19, Mia the German shepherd is seen blindly copping a squat on both her new bed and Chewy the cat. Despite Chewy's best efforts to alert the hound of his presence under her heiny, Mia doesn't seem to care or budge.

After finally wiggling out, Chewy, breaking the fourth wall, stares up at the camera as if to say, "See what I have to deal with, human?!"