Dogs may lack our ability to see bright colours, but their sense of smell is estimated to be forty times better, which may help explain why this pup has fallen in love with the smell of a turkey dinner being cooked, even though it never saw the bird go in the oven.

A golden retriever is genuinely obsessed with the smell of a turkey that is being cooked in the oven — the animal just can't help licking the kitchen appliance, hoping, at least, to feel the taste on its tongue.

With their keen noses, dogs are known to go crazy over delicious aromas like the smell of roasting meat, as well as repulsively stinky stuff like old socks.