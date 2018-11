It is always great when someone you like gives you a big bear hug, but how would you react if the hugger actually was a genuine bear?

A man, who was standing in a room and looking through the window in a home in Russia, was suddenly approached from behind and embraced by a massive brown bear. His reaction was impressive — he kept his cool and acted as if wild, threatening animals hug him like that almost every day.

This could, in fact, be the case, as Semyon the Bear is domesticated and lives with his owners in Moscow Oblast.