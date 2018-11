A cute golden retriever pup called Miss Jade is attempting to make her mum play with her; however, the mature dog is busy...as she's already started to play with special ropes for the pets that hang above them.

The dogs' owner, who runs an Instagram page dedicated to the golden retriever named Lana, captioned the video of the animals playing, noting that the puppy was a sassy gal, just like her mommy.

In general, golden retrievers puppies are very dependent on their mothers and if a pup is taken from its mother too early, the risk that the pet will have some problems with behaviour later in life increases.