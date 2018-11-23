Thanksgiving Wish: Golden Retriever Spots Lost Treasure Trapped in Frozen Pool

This golden retriever usually loves to swim and play in the pool, but unfortunately he is thwarted by a layer of ice; at the bottom of the pool he can see his favourite toy.
In this video the dog tries to get the toy out of the ice, but unfortunately it is not as easy as it seems.
When it's colder than usual on Thanksgiving, and you realize you left your favorite tennis ball in the pool pic.twitter.com/lHPigM1xwr— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) November 23, 2018
