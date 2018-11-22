Fearless Honey Badgers Face Off With South African Lions

Recent Viral Hog video from Thornybush Nature Reserve in Rivonia, South Africa, shows size is not always the be-all and end-all in the wild.

Uploaded Tuesday, the clip shows a couple of honey badgers attempting to get away from trio of lions without completely turning their backs and letting their guards down. Despite one female lion in particular getting close to the badgers, their hisses and bluff charges prove to be enough to make the big cats go about their business elsewhere.

According to employees on the reserve, "The badgers are extremely fierce animals, and lions generally stay away from them. Some lions needed a new lesson on what they are capable of doing."

Seven years after this classic meme, it would appear the honey badger is still a force to be reckoned with!