US Priest’s Baptismal Blunder Causes Baby to Fall Face-First

Definitely not the best way to introduce a child to religion.

A confused and crying newborn's baptism took a terrible turn after a priest's loose grip allowed the little one to fall face-first into the baptismal font.

Taking hold of the sobbing Wesley, the priest is overheard blessing the baby "in the name of the Father, and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit" right before the newborn slips from his grip and faceplants into the font.

Now shrieking, Wesley is immediately scooped up and dried off by a woman who appears to be his mother. Thankfully, the owner of the footage says the child — and his soft spot — were unharmed by the accident.

At least the priest didn't slap the baby to quiet him down.