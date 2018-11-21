Stay Away, I'm Armed! Scientists Discover Mutant Starfish With Extra Limb

The 6-armed invertebrate was discovered by scientists off the Galapagos Islands. Researchers are not sure if the starfish is a subspecies or if its extra limb is just the result of a random mutation.
People can be harsh and judgmental sometimes, but not the inhabitants of the sea - oh no! They don’t bother anybody about their looks – all they do is either eat or not eat other creatures. It seems that one starfish, in particular, has been tough enough to survive in the ocean blue long enough to meet humans.
The 6-armed invertebrate was discovered by scientists off the Galapagos Islands. Researchers are not sure if the starfish is a subspecies or if its extra limb is just the result of a random mutation.
Golden retrievers are known to be very smart animals that can be easily trained and were originally used for the duck hunting, because they could easily retrieve prey and deliver it to a hunter without munching on the deceased animal.
You picked the wrong cat’s house!
Emergency responders in California are saving more than homes!
Some animals only look harmless and defenceless in order to get more food and attention – and racoons are definitely on the top of that list of twisted little critters. They might give people puppy eyes, but they’re basically like cats with hands – which means they can be really dangerous!
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)