Protective Puss Defends House From Rogue Raccoon

While most elderly cats prefer to lounge around the house and keep to themselves, 15-year-old Bailey is clearly the exception in a November 20 video from DailyPickandFlicks.

The outdoor surveillance footage, recorded in Vancouver, Washington, shows the curious trash panda slowly walking up the porch steps with its sights set on the cat flap. Not expecting visitors at this hour, Bailey waits until the raccoon gets its nose through the door before darting out and deliberately swatting at the trespasser.

By the looks of Bailey's stance, he's ready to go to war over this door!